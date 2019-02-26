Frozen tongue challenge raises $18,000 for Watrous fire department
The community of Watrous raised $18,000 in a frozen tongue challenge.
CTV Saskatoon
Published Tuesday, February 26, 2019 1:47PM CST
The community of Watrous came up with an unconventional way to raise money for the local volunteer fire department – the frozen tongue challenge.
The sales manager at the local GM dealership devised the plan, challenging the deputy fire chief to see who could raise the most money.
In the end the sales manager lost and had to lick the pole.
Together the pair raised nearly $18,000.