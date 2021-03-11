SASKATOON -- The clear, cool conditions take us through the day and into tonight, before a warm front heads to the prairies, warming things right back up.

The weekend will see a return to the melting conditions we’ve experienced over the past while.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – Mostly Sunny

High: -6

Evening: -7

Friday – Partly Cloudy

Morning Low: -12

Afternoon High: 3

Saturday – Partly Sunny

Morning Low: -11

Afternoon High: 3