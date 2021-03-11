Advertisement
Frosty wind chills into the minus twenties blow through our region: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Published Thursday, March 11, 2021 6:06AM CST
SASKATOON -- The clear, cool conditions take us through the day and into tonight, before a warm front heads to the prairies, warming things right back up.
The weekend will see a return to the melting conditions we’ve experienced over the past while.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – Mostly Sunny
High: -6
Evening: -7
Friday – Partly Cloudy
Morning Low: -12
Afternoon High: 3
Saturday – Partly Sunny
Morning Low: -11
Afternoon High: 3