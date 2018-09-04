Frost possible overnight, Environment Canada says
A ridge of high pressure could bring temperatures between 0 and -3 C. (File photo)
CTV Saskatoon
Published Tuesday, September 4, 2018 5:12PM CST
People should protect frost-sensitive plants and trees overnight Tuesday, Environment Canada says.
A ridge of high pressure building over the Prairies is forecast to bring clear skies and cold temperatures between 0 and -3 C.
Environment Canada issues frost advisories when temperatures are expected to reach the freezing mark during the growing season, leading to potential damage and destruction to plants and crops.