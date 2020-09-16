Advertisement
Frost advisories have been lifted, but the cool air remains: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Mike Ciona
Published Wednesday, September 16, 2020 5:45AM CST
SASKATOON -- The Bridge City bottomed out at -0.2 degrees overnight, and we don’t expect to warm up much Wednesday afternoon.
The daytime high is expected to be a below-seasonal average of 13 degrees. However, things are set to change as we head towards the last official weekend of summer.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – Partly Cloudy
High: 13
Evening: 12
Thursday – Partly Cloudy
Morning Low: 3
Afternoon High: 17
Friday – Partly Cloudy
Morning Low: 4
Afternoon High: 23