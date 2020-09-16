SASKATOON -- The Bridge City bottomed out at -0.2 degrees overnight, and we don’t expect to warm up much Wednesday afternoon.

The daytime high is expected to be a below-seasonal average of 13 degrees. However, things are set to change as we head towards the last official weekend of summer.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – Partly Cloudy

High: 13

Evening: 12

Thursday – Partly Cloudy

Morning Low: 3

Afternoon High: 17

Friday – Partly Cloudy

Morning Low: 4

Afternoon High: 23