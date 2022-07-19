From activities to bedrooms to cleanup, here are some summer get-away tips for Sask. families

Summer is the time for travel, adventure, and family.

If you’re planning a camping trip this year, it’s important to plan ahead, according to the host of the Go-to Grandma podcast Kathy Buckworth.

“It’s great to get away with the kids and grandkids at the cottage but someone has to pull it all together,” she told CTV News.

Saskatchewan parks saw a record number of visitors in 2021. Over one million visits were made to provincial parks last year.

More than 400,000 campers stayed overnight in the parks, which broke the 2016 record, according to the Saskatchewan government.

Some of the things Buckworth said needed to be discussed ahead of time were activities, bedrooms, and cleanup.

“What do people want to do? Do they just want to sit on the beach? Do they want to have campfires at night? Do they want to go on a hike? Maybe they want to take a bike ride or maybe they want to hit the nearest small town and just sit in a pub.”

She said it was important to discuss what people’s “must-dos” are for their time at the cottage.

“Let’s incorporate everybody’s needs into the schedule.”

She said it was also important to think about where people will be sleeping.

“You want to make sure that everyone is comfortable. Don’t always assume that married couples want to sleep in the same room because there might be snoring and things like that. Or somebody stays up late, they’re like ‘I’m on vacation. I’m not going to bed at the same time as this person,’” she said.

“You want to count the beds, count the bedrooms and make sure everyone is comfortable before you get there to avoid any trouble.”

Planning ahead for meals and clean-up was another must, according to Buckworth.

“If there are meals that everyone can eat, if you’re barbecuing things like that, that’s great. Just have everyone say ‘I’ll bring the salad. I’ll bring the whatever.’ Don’t lay it all on the parents or the grandparents.”

She said another area to plan for is clean-up.

“There are all of the dishes that need to be done. We don’t want to be using disposable, that’s not environmental. We want to be using real dishes, washing them, drying them, putting things away and if you have little kids, grandkids like I do, a little cleaning under the table if you don’t have a dog.”

“If some people are saying, ‘Well, I’m not really good at cooking or I don’t want to bring food.’ Guess what you’re doing? A lot of cabins don’t have dishwashers.”

THINGS TO DO AT THE LAKE

Ensuring that everyone stays engaged and active at the lake can be a challenge. Here are some things that everyone in your family can enjoy.

WATER ACTIVITIES

Taking a dip in the lake can get your family active and help you stay cool on those hot summer days. But you can also plan for some fishing, canoeing, kayaking, paddling and so much more. Just remember to be safe and wear life jackets.

HIKING

Hiking and nature exploration is one of the best camping activities. Getting out in nature can be exciting for all ages. Know all the trails in the area where you’ll be staying and bring plenty of water with you.

GAMES

Not every day is a sunny day when you’re camping. It’s good to have backup plans by bringing cards or board games to stay busy on those rainy days. Consider games that everyone can play like Uno, Jenga and Go Fish.

PARK ACTIVITY KITS

Some parks in Saskatchewan offer Park Activity Kits for families. Kits include arts and crafts items, word searches, crayons, bingos and other kids’ games. Stop by and ask at the visitor centre. You can even plan ahead and find out what family activities will be offered at your nearby provincial park.

GEOCACHING

If you’re staying at a location where you have cell service, you can search for treasure with geocaching apps. It can also be an educational activity for kids as you need to use latitudinal and longitudinal coordinates to find the stash.

BIRDWATCHING

Finding animals in their natural habitat can be a great way to pass time and get next to nature. Make a game of it and see if you can find Saskatchewan’s provincial bird, the sharp-tailed grouse. You might also spot other wildlife such as deer, squirrels, and more.