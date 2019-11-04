SASKATOON – A distinct chill sits in the air. As of Sunday night, temperatures have fallen into minus territory, and they’ll stay there.

A ridge of high pressure has forced colder air across the Canadian prairies, leaving things well below the seasonal value.

This cool-down is expected to last into the middle of November. 

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:  

  • Today – Mainly Sunny
  • High: -3 C
  • Evening: -6 C
  • 9pm: -8 C
  • Tuesday – Morning Snow
  • Morning Low: -11 C
  • Afternoon High: -4 C
  • Wednesday – Partly Cloudy
  • Morning Low: -14 C
  • Afternoon High: -6 C