Frigid temps are here to stay: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Published Monday, November 4, 2019 7:02AM CST
SASKATOON – A distinct chill sits in the air. As of Sunday night, temperatures have fallen into minus territory, and they’ll stay there.
A ridge of high pressure has forced colder air across the Canadian prairies, leaving things well below the seasonal value.
This cool-down is expected to last into the middle of November.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
- Today – Mainly Sunny
- High: -3 C
- Evening: -6 C
- 9pm: -8 C
- Tuesday – Morning Snow
- Morning Low: -11 C
- Afternoon High: -4 C
- Wednesday – Partly Cloudy
- Morning Low: -14 C
- Afternoon High: -6 C