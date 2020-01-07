SASKATOON -- The mercury dropped Monday evening, and that’s where it will stay through at least the weekend. We can expect daytime highs as low as -20, and overnight lows dipping to -30.

On top of that, flurries are expected Wednesday and Saturday. If you’re shovelling, bundle up, as frostbite is a real risk in those temperatures, especially with the wind chill added.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – Mostly sunny

High: -21 C

Evening: -26 C

Wednesday – Light snow

Morning Low: -22 C

Afternoon High: -11 C

Thursday – Mostly cloudy

Morning Low: -20 C

Afternoon High: -19 C