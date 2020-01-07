Frigid temperatures are here to stay: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Published Tuesday, January 7, 2020 4:34AM CST
SASKATOON -- The mercury dropped Monday evening, and that’s where it will stay through at least the weekend. We can expect daytime highs as low as -20, and overnight lows dipping to -30.
On top of that, flurries are expected Wednesday and Saturday. If you’re shovelling, bundle up, as frostbite is a real risk in those temperatures, especially with the wind chill added.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – Mostly sunny
High: -21 C
Evening: -26 C
Wednesday – Light snow
Morning Low: -22 C
Afternoon High: -11 C
Thursday – Mostly cloudy
Morning Low: -20 C
Afternoon High: -19 C