Frigid temperatures are here to stay: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Published Wednesday, December 11, 2019 6:44AM CST
SASKATOON -- Are you used to the cold yet? Once again, wind chill-aided temperatures push towards minus forty in our region. North and east of Saskatoon, extreme cold warnings have been issued again.
Later Wednesday, a system bringing flurries moves into western parts of the province. Saskatoon can expect some precipitation into tomorrow.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today –Cloudy
High: -18 C
Evening: -19 C
Thursday – PM Snow Showers
Morning Low: -20 C
Afternoon High: -14 C
Friday – AM Cloud / PM Sun
Morning Low: -19 C
Afternoon High: -18 C