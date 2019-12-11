SASKATOON -- Are you used to the cold yet? Once again, wind chill-aided temperatures push towards minus forty in our region. North and east of Saskatoon, extreme cold warnings have been issued again.

Later Wednesday, a system bringing flurries moves into western parts of the province. Saskatoon can expect some precipitation into tomorrow.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today –Cloudy

High: -18 C

Evening: -19 C

Thursday – PM Snow Showers

Morning Low: -20 C

Afternoon High: -14 C

Friday – AM Cloud / PM Sun

Morning Low: -19 C

Afternoon High: -18 C