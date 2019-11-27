SASKATOON -- The Friendship Inn is asking for help feeding those in need this holiday season, through its annual Fill the Plate campaign.

Today the campaign kicked off, with employees from Nutrien helping to serve breakfast to hundreds of people

On average, the Friendship Inn serves 1,000 meals a day, according to its executive director Sandra Kay.

“We serve everyone from babies to the elderly. Our numbers are increasing," Kay said.

"From last year, we are probably about 15 per cent more in our meal counts, and serving hot meals. So it's a real busy place and we’re just working hard to continue to meet the need.”

This is the seventh year Nutrien has supported the campaign, matching cash donations up to $100,000.

“Were quite humbled to be part of it. Obviously, we're in the business of food at Nutrien. We talk about feeding the future, yet we know people are going hungry on the planet, every day eight hundred million people go without food, and that happens here in our community as well. As we can see, there's an incredible need for institutions like the Friendship Inn," Ken Seitz, executive vice president and CEO of Potash at Nutrien said. a

Money raised through the Fill the Plate campaign helps cover the Friendship Inn’s operating costs, which are estimated to be about $5,000 dollars a day.