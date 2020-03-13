SASKATOON -- Morning wind chills push towards the minus thirties as cold air invades the prairies.

The rest of the weekend follows suit with more cold air blowing through. The outlook for next week is warmer, but not warm by any means.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – Partly Cloudy

High: -15 C

Evening: -15 C

Saturday – Cloudy

Morning Low: -20 C

Afternoon High: -12 C

Sunday – Partly Cloudy

Morning Low: -17 C

Afternoon High: -9 C