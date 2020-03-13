Friday the 13th lives up to its chilly billing: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Published Friday, March 13, 2020 6:25AM CST
SASKATOON -- Morning wind chills push towards the minus thirties as cold air invades the prairies.
The rest of the weekend follows suit with more cold air blowing through. The outlook for next week is warmer, but not warm by any means.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – Partly Cloudy
High: -15 C
Evening: -15 C
Saturday – Cloudy
Morning Low: -20 C
Afternoon High: -12 C
Sunday – Partly Cloudy
Morning Low: -17 C
Afternoon High: -9 C