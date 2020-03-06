Friday looks to be warm, but beware, the weekend looms: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Published Friday, March 6, 2020 6:09AM CST
SASKATOON -- Plus temperatures with moderate winds blowing take us through today. Tomorrow, an entirely different situation is on the horizon.
Significant snowfall is expected Saturday, with accumulation totaling 7-12cm pushing into our region. Cooler temperatures accompany the system and will last into Monday evening.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – Partly Cloudy
High: 3
Evening: 1
Saturday – Snow
Morning Low: -7
Afternoon High: -6
Sunday – AM Snow Showers
Morning Low: -16
Afternoon High: -13