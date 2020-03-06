SASKATOON -- Plus temperatures with moderate winds blowing take us through today. Tomorrow, an entirely different situation is on the horizon.

Significant snowfall is expected Saturday, with accumulation totaling 7-12cm pushing into our region. Cooler temperatures accompany the system and will last into Monday evening.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – Partly Cloudy

High: 3

Evening: 1

Saturday – Snow

Morning Low: -7

Afternoon High: -6

Sunday – AM Snow Showers

Morning Low: -16

Afternoon High: -13