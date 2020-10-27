Advertisement
Freezing rain on the morning commute: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Blair Farthing
Published Tuesday, October 27, 2020 4:48AM CST
SASKATOON -- Tuesday starts ugly, with a freezing rain warning throughout the morning. Stay safe on the roads, as they’re sure to be slippery. Things will clear up later in the morning, as we look for a daytime high of 10 degrees.
The rest of the workweek is around seasonal temperatures, with daytime highs a few degrees above the freezing point with a mix of sun and cloud.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – Partly Cloudy
High: 10
Evening: -2
Wednesday – Mostly Cloudy
Morning Low: -6
Afternoon High: 3
Thursday – Partly Cloudy
Morning Low: -4
Afternoon High: 5