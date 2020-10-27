SASKATOON -- Tuesday starts ugly, with a freezing rain warning throughout the morning. Stay safe on the roads, as they’re sure to be slippery. Things will clear up later in the morning, as we look for a daytime high of 10 degrees.

The rest of the workweek is around seasonal temperatures, with daytime highs a few degrees above the freezing point with a mix of sun and cloud.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – Partly Cloudy

High: 10

Evening: -2

Wednesday – Mostly Cloudy

Morning Low: -6

Afternoon High: 3

Thursday – Partly Cloudy

Morning Low: -4

Afternoon High: 5