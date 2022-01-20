Freezing rain makes for slippery start to the day in Saskatoon

The City of Saskatoon is urging caution as road crews work to de-ice streets.

A combination of light snowfall and freezing rain overnight has left the ciy's streets and sidewalks icy.

The mix of rain and snow has left Circle Drive wet and slushy with some slippery spots, according to the city.

Road crews worked through the night to de-ice streets, according to the city, with 18 sanders targeting Circle Drive, bridge decks and busy intersections.

Sanders will work "day and night" focsuing on high speed and high traffic streets, intesections and bridges, the city said.