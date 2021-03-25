Advertisement
Freezing rain leaves icy conditions, with light snow banding in behind it: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Published Thursday, March 25, 2021 6:05AM CST
SASKATOON -- It's an average March day as far as temperatures go, but with snow and morning winds in play it won’t be a very pleasant one.
Icy roadways could impact drivers both in the city and on highways today, and even more so tonight as temperatures dip towards minus double digit territory.
Looking to the weekend, things appear to be improving, with Sunday aiming for a high of 14 degrees.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – Light Snow.
High: 3
Evening: 1
Friday – Partly Cloudy
Morning Low: -8
Afternoon High: 3
Saturday – Partly Sunny
Morning Low: -4
Afternoon High: 6