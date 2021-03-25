SASKATOON -- It's an average March day as far as temperatures go, but with snow and morning winds in play it won’t be a very pleasant one.

Icy roadways could impact drivers both in the city and on highways today, and even more so tonight as temperatures dip towards minus double digit territory.

Looking to the weekend, things appear to be improving, with Sunday aiming for a high of 14 degrees.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – Light Snow.

High: 3

Evening: 1

Friday – Partly Cloudy

Morning Low: -8

Afternoon High: 3

Saturday – Partly Sunny

Morning Low: -4

Afternoon High: 6