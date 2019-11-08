

Josh Lynn, CTV News Saskatoon





SASKATOON - In the wake of a freezing rain warning issued by Environment Canada drivers faced a slippery commute Friday morning.

A single-vehicle rollover led to traffic restrictions in the northbound lane on Circle Drive, north of Taylor Street. It's not yet known if anyone was injured, a Saskatoon Police Service news release said.

Outside the city, two people were injured, one seriously, after a two-vehicle crash on Highway 14, west of Saskatoon, according to RCMP. The highway is closed and traffic is being diverted to nearby grid roads.

In Saskatoon, city crews applied salt to prevent icing on high-traffic priority streets, and 16 sanders continue treating ice with salt, the city said in a news release..

Environment Canada expects rain to continue periodically until noon Friday.

This is a developing story. More details to come.