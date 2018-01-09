

CTV Saskatoon





Freezing rain, extreme cold and snowfall warnings from Environment Canada are scattered across Saskatchewan Tuesday.

The weather agency has issued freezing rain warnings for a southeast pocket of the province, extreme cold warnings for the far north and snowfall warnings for a large swath of northcentral Saskatchewan.

Freezing rain in the Regina, Fort Qu’Appelle, Humboldt, Kamsack, Moosomin and Yorkton areas is expected to last several hours before flurries begin to develop, according to the weather agency.

The warning corresponds with a notice from RCMP urging motorists in the area — specifically near Regina — to drive with “extreme caution.” Police say officers are on scene of several multi-vehicle crashes on Highway 6 south of Regina and have received several reports of vehicles in ditches on Highway 1 and Highway 11 due to icy conditions.

No serious injuries have been reported in any of the collisions, according to police.

The extreme cold warnings — for the Fond du Lac, Uranium City and Wollaston Lake regions — indicate arctic air combined with winds reaching speeds of 10 to 15 kilometre per hour will create wind-chill values below -45, beginning Tuesday night. The cold will last through the week.

The snowfall warnings — which extend from the Île-à-la-Crosse and Meadow Lake areas in the west to the Hudson Bay and Pelican Narrows regions in the east — tell residents to expect 10 to 15 centimetres of snow.

