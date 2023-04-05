'Free donuts': Devastated Saskatoon couple offers sweet reward for missing dog

Measuring the emotional value of a family pet would be nearly impossible for most pet lovers, but for one Saskatoon dog, the value wasn’t measured in money, but in donuts.

Marvin the Shiba Inu was missing for three days while his owners Jayde and Paul Brockman were on a Mexican vacation.

“He got a little skittish and took off from Avenue E South and our friend who was watching him told us the next day because she didn’t want to ruin our vacation,” Jayde Brockman told CTV News.

When the friends eventually messaged the couple in Mexico telling them that the two-and-a-half-year-old was gone.

“We found out and we were both gutted like we were so sick to our stomachs,” Jayde says.

Being thousands of kilometres away, they had few options. So, Jayde took to social media utilizing her home-based donut business to spread the word and offer a unique reward.

“I made a post just asking community members to help me search for my dog,” she says.

Jayde Brockman with her beloved Shiba Inu, Marvin.

But that wasn’t all — she also offered free donuts for life. Then they waited. Paul decided to dig up an extra $800 to change his flight.

“I was just devastated because I wasn’t sure if we were going to get him back so I made the decision to go home,” Paul said.

By the time he got back to Saskatoon, Marvin had been missing two days and to make it worse, it dipped to a frigid -25 C at night.

“Basically I ran off the plane and started looking for him,” he said.

With that free donut post, for a while it seemed like it was working.

“I had so many people reach out, it was overwhelming. It was crazy,” Jayde said.

Brockman admits that unfortunately, some of the offers were scams, but they remained hopeful as the post was viewed over 100,000 times.

One of those who viewed it reported seeing Marvin in the Westmount area, but nothing came of it. It was the next sighting, near the power plant, that had Paul searching tirelessly for seven hours.

“We searched there for several hours and finally he came running over the riverbank. He was exhausted and hungry,” he said.

Marvin was indeed hungry because he lost four pounds while he was on his own, but the Brockmans say, he is back to his normal self and didn’t appear to skip a beat.

That good Samaritan who gave the tip about Marvin being at the power plant didn’t want to take the lifetime supply of donuts, but did tell the couple that, he’ll definitely take his bike out someday and try out a donut. He was just happy that Marvin was back home, safe and sound.

The Brockmans say they now watch the lost and found sites to see who is missing a pet so they can pay it forward and help get other pets back home where they belong.

They are also planning to take Marvin on vacation with them from now on.