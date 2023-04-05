'Free donuts': Devastated Saskatoon couple offers sweet reward for missing dog
Measuring the emotional value of a family pet would be nearly impossible for most pet lovers, but for one Saskatoon dog, the value wasn’t measured in money, but in donuts.
Marvin the Shiba Inu was missing for three days while his owners Jayde and Paul Brockman were on a Mexican vacation.
“He got a little skittish and took off from Avenue E South and our friend who was watching him told us the next day because she didn’t want to ruin our vacation,” Jayde Brockman told CTV News.
When the friends eventually messaged the couple in Mexico telling them that the two-and-a-half-year-old was gone.
“We found out and we were both gutted like we were so sick to our stomachs,” Jayde says.
Being thousands of kilometres away, they had few options. So, Jayde took to social media utilizing her home-based donut business to spread the word and offer a unique reward.
“I made a post just asking community members to help me search for my dog,” she says.
Jayde Brockman with her beloved Shiba Inu, Marvin.
But that wasn’t all — she also offered free donuts for life. Then they waited. Paul decided to dig up an extra $800 to change his flight.
“I was just devastated because I wasn’t sure if we were going to get him back so I made the decision to go home,” Paul said.
By the time he got back to Saskatoon, Marvin had been missing two days and to make it worse, it dipped to a frigid -25 C at night.
“Basically I ran off the plane and started looking for him,” he said.
With that free donut post, for a while it seemed like it was working.
“I had so many people reach out, it was overwhelming. It was crazy,” Jayde said.
Brockman admits that unfortunately, some of the offers were scams, but they remained hopeful as the post was viewed over 100,000 times.
One of those who viewed it reported seeing Marvin in the Westmount area, but nothing came of it. It was the next sighting, near the power plant, that had Paul searching tirelessly for seven hours.
“We searched there for several hours and finally he came running over the riverbank. He was exhausted and hungry,” he said.
Marvin was indeed hungry because he lost four pounds while he was on his own, but the Brockmans say, he is back to his normal self and didn’t appear to skip a beat.
That good Samaritan who gave the tip about Marvin being at the power plant didn’t want to take the lifetime supply of donuts, but did tell the couple that, he’ll definitely take his bike out someday and try out a donut. He was just happy that Marvin was back home, safe and sound.
The Brockmans say they now watch the lost and found sites to see who is missing a pet so they can pay it forward and help get other pets back home where they belong.
They are also planning to take Marvin on vacation with them from now on.
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Loblaw CEO Galen Weston's compensation jumps 55 per cent to $8.4 million
Galen Weston took in $8.4 million in total compensation in the 2022 fiscal year in his role at the head of Loblaw Companies Ltd.
Former PM Mulroney recovering from prostate cancer: sources
Former Canadian prime minister Brian Mulroney is recovering from prostate cancer, sources close to him have confirmed to CTV News. Mulroney, 84, received medical treatment in Montreal last fall, but is now feeling almost completely recovered and doing well.
At least 3 public servants accused of spying have had security clearances revoked since 2016
The federal government has stripped the security clearance of at least three public servants since 2016, over concerns they were working on behalf of a foreign government.
'Operation Cookie Monster': International police action seizes dark web market
International law enforcement agencies have seized a sprawling dark web marketplace popular with cybercriminals, Britain's National Crime Agency (NCA) said on Wednesday, in a multinational crackdown dubbed 'Operation Cookie Monster.'
'Freedom Convoy' in 'full swing' when emergency law invoked, feds tell court
A federal lawyer says the 'Freedom Convoy' movement was still in 'full swing' the day the Liberal government invoked the Emergencies Act early last year, justifying the extraordinary measures.
Putin: West helped Ukraine mount acts of sabotage
Russian President Vladimir Putin charged Wednesday that Western intelligence agencies have helped Ukraine carry out acts of sabotage, as he urged his officials to mount a stronger response.
Dealer pleads guilty in death of 'The Wire' actor
A Brooklyn drug dealer pleaded guilty Wednesday to providing "The Wire" actor Michael K. Williams with fentanyl-laced heroin, causing his death.
Prime minister calls discovery of Indigenous woman in Winnipeg landfill heartbreaking
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government needs to do more to end the epidemic of violence that Indigenous women and girls face after police found the body of another Indigenous woman in a landfill this week.
Efforts underway to remove 80 tents, structures from Vancouver's Downtown Eastside
Police attempting to dismantle an encampment on Vancouver's Downtown Eastside were met with resistance Wednesday, and at least one person has been arrested.
Regina
-
Regina Farmers' Market seeking proposals for new 2024 summer location
The Regina Farmers' Market has posted a request for proposals (RFP) for a new summer location starting in May 2024.
-
Punnichy RCMP warns of illicit drug dangers after 2 deaths in 2 days
RCMP are warning the public following multiple suspected overdoses, including two deaths, in southern Saskatchewan in a matter of days.
-
Sask. community coyote bounty priced at $20 per set of paws
A bounty on coyotes, offering $20 for each set of paws, was recently introduced in the RM of Weyburn.
Winnipeg
-
'None of us belong in the trash': Calls for justice after woman's body found in Winnipeg landfill
Outrage and heartbreak is being expressed across the country after the body of an Indigenous mother of four was found at a Winnipeg landfill.
-
Dangerous conditions, blowing snow prompt highway closures in Manitoba
Heavy snowfall and strong winds are creating dangerous driving conditions in southern Manitoba on Wednesday, prompting a number of number of highway closures.
-
Winnipeg police arrest man wanted for assault outside Law Courts
Winnipeg police have arrested a man in connection with an assault that took place near the Law Courts building in March.
Calgary
-
'Travelling pharmacopeia': Calgary police bust alleged drug trafficking operation
A tip to Calgary Crime Stoppers is being credited for prompting a three-month-long trafficking investigation that saw police bust a "travelling pharmacopeia of drugs and cigarettes."
-
Former employee files $3.7M lawsuit against Alberta Health Services
A former registered nurse with Alberta Health Services has filed a $3.7-million lawsuit alleging she was wrongfully dismissed over her views regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Calgary man charged in Erlton CTrain stabbing
Calgary police say one man is facing charges in connection with a stabbing at the Erlton LRT Station on Tuesday.
Edmonton
-
Second-degree murder charge laid in Westmount death
A man was charged with second-degree murder after a woman was killed in a Westmount home last Sunday.
-
Woman stabbed at Edmonton LRT station hours after premier's promise of more police on transit
One person was taken to hospital on Tuesday after a stabbing at an Edmonton LRT station.
-
Intervene or just call police? Edmonton, premier offer differing advice on transit violence
City and provincial officials agree that rising violence, harassment and disorder on transit is a major problem in Alberta, but what citizens should do about it is not as clear.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | One person dead after being hit by falling tree in Markham, Ont.
One person has died after being struck by a falling tree in Markham, Ont. Wednesday evening.
-
Millions of Ontarians without family doctors as experts call for 'radical overhaul' of specialty
New data has revealed more than 2.2 million Ontarians are without a family physician – a trend experts project will only worsen until the specialty of family medicine undergoes a "radical overhaul."
-
Thousands without power across Ontario due to freezing rain and high winds
Most of Ontario is under a rainfall or winter storm warning, with Environment Canada forecasting heavy downpours Wednesday.
Ottawa
-
No timeline for return to full LRT service after latest freezing rain shutdown
There is no timeline for when full O-Train service will resume on Line 1 after freezing rain halted service Wednesday morning, requiring passengers stuck in stopped trains to be rescued.
-
FREEZING RAIN WARNING
FREEZING RAIN WARNING | Freezing rain coats Ottawa in a layer of ice
Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for Ottawa and eastern Ontario, calling for a "prolonged period of freezing rain" before the precipitation changes to rain later on Thursday. A rainfall warning is also in effect for Ottawa.
-
Via Rail train stopped near Brockville, Ont. after hitting fallen tree
A Via Rail train has been stopped between Ottawa and Kingston because of a fallen tree on the tracks.
Vancouver
-
Efforts underway to remove 80 tents, structures from Vancouver's Downtown Eastside
Police attempting to dismantle an encampment on Vancouver's Downtown Eastside were met with resistance Wednesday, and at least one person has been arrested.
-
Would you live in an ambulance? How this Vancouver couple has done it for 2.5 years
A Vancouver couple is revealing how they’ve lived rent free in one of the world’s most expensive cities for 2.5 years—and it’s not the usual first response. Raychel Reimer and Nick Hurley have repurposed an ambulance into a tiny home.
-
Burnaby man charged with 9 sex crimes first met child victim online, police say
A Burnaby man has been charged with nine sex offences against a child after a year-long investigation, according to authorities.
Montreal
-
Freezing rain: Nearly a third of Montreal hydro customers without power
Nearly a third of Hydro-Quebec customers in Montreal were without power early Wednesday evening as a powerful spring storm coated several parts of southern Quebec in slick ice.
-
Six arrested in Quebec as police dismantle international identity theft network
Six people from Quebec have been arrested as part of the dismantling of a vast international network of identity thieves that spanned 17 countries.
-
Head of SAAQ loses his job; Eric Ducharme to take over
The head of Quebec's automobile insurance board, Denis Marsolais, has lost his job. The Quebec government's cabinet confirmed the appointment of Eric Ducharme as CEO of the SAAQ.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. invests $9M to provide electricity to cruise ships in Victoria
The British Columbia government will invest $9 million to design and deliver onshore electrical power to cruise ships docking at Victoria's Ogden Point terminal.
-
Nanaimo RCMP searching for missing woman, 43
The Nanaimo RCMP are asking for the public's help in locating a missing woman who was last seen in March.
-
Man arrested for murder after Victoria senior dies in hospital
Major crime detectives have arrested a man for the murder of a Victoria senior who was assaulted and died days later in hospital. Michael George King, born in 1980, turned himself in to police and was initially arrested for aggravated assault on March 6.
Atlantic
-
Firefighters want police watchdog to reopen investigation into 2020 RCMP shooting at N.S. fire hall
Almost three years after two RCMP officers opened fire on a civilian outside a fire hall in Onslow, N.S., two firefighters who were inside the building at the time want the province’s police watchdog to reopen its investigation into what happened.
-
Freezing rain warnings issued ahead of an icy night in the Maritimes
Environment Canada has issued freezing rain warnings for southwestern New Brunswick and much of northern/western mainland Nova Scotia ahead of a mix of snow, ice pellets, and freezing rain.
-
'Dangerous man' prompts emergency alert in Nova Scotia’s Pictou County
RCMP in Nova Scotia has issued an emergency alert in Pictou County warning the public about a “dangerous” man.
Northern Ontario
-
More Ontarians can get up to $750 to help cut their energy costs. Here's how
More Ontarians can receive some money from the government to help trim the costs of their electricity bills through the province’s Energy Affordability Program.
-
This driver was stopped by police in Ontario for using these tires. Here's why
A driver in Ontario was recently stopped by police for using a type of winter tires that are only legal in part of the province.
-
Rapid melt could lead water levels to spike in Sudbury
Conservation Sudbury has issued a water safety statement. The agency said a series of weather systems are expected to bring a mix of snow and rain in the next 48 hours.
London
-
Police investigate possible shooting in downtown London, Ont.
Police responded to a restaurant in the 100-block of Carling Street, between Talbot Street and Richmond Street, around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
-
Urban decay: These five buildings face city’s wrecking ball
A new report to London, Ont.’s city council’s Community and Protective Services Committee recommends five derelict buildings for possible demolition.
-
Section of road washed away in Grey County
Grey County Road 40, between Grey Road 7 and Grey Road 13, has been closed after heavy rainfall washed away a section of the road.