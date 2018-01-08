

CTV Saskatoon





Saskatchewan’s coroner’s office has confirmed the name of a 59-year-old man found dead on a grid road outside Prince Albert one day after he was reported missing.

Frederick Stephen McKay’s body was found the morning of Dec. 27 after he reportedly walked away from a care home about 10 kilometres outside Prince Albert the previous afternoon.

McKay was a resident of the home, the coroner’s office told CTV News on Monday.

RCMP said last week he was found dead on a grid road close to the home. They also said the response of Prince Albert RCMP to the report he had walked away from the home may not have been sufficient. He was considered missing following the initial report.

Temperature lows reached around -35 C on Dec. 26 and 27.

Details on the cause of death have not yet been released. The coroner’s office said Monday it is still awaiting autopsy results, but, according to RCMP, foul play is not suspected.

Mounties are conducting an internal review into the incident and have requested an external investigation into the actions of the RCMP officers and an independent observer to be appointed by Saskatchewan’s Justice Ministry.

The Saskatoon Police Service is handling the external investigation, according to RCMP.