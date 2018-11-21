

CTV Saskatoon





Fraud charges have been laid in relation to a GoFundMe page launched after the fatal Humboldt Broncos bus crash.

The RCMP says it was investigating possible GoFundMe fraud between March 9, 2017 and June 20, 2018. According to police, an alleged investor fraud was operating under the business name of Aero Capital Inc. That group created a #PrayForHumboldt page. Thirty-five people, 21 from Canada and 14 from the U.S. donated to the campaign.

Police say the page collected about $3,800 before it was shut down. It has been removed from the site and the donators have been notified.

A 32-year-old man has been charged with fraud, possession of property obtained by crime and laundering proceeds of crime. He appeared in court on Wednesday. His next court date is scheduled for Dec. 12.