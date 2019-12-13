SASKATOON -- Saskatoon resident Kimball Lischynski says he and his wife have been getting strange calls from Unity, Kipling and Regina for the last six months.

Some are even from out of province.

"I also get lots of calls from Quebec. You never know where they're coming from and you answer them and you expect someone to answer and there's nothing and you wait."

He never hears anyone at the other end.

"You think conspiracy theory and you wonder what's going on and if you should be blocking your number."

The problem is not new according to the police, who say fraudsters are getting craftier.

"It's becoming more common and basically it's technology that is allowing the caller to mask where they're actually calling from,” Saskatoon Police Service spokesperson Alyson Edwards said.

“And they're hoping with random locations, you might actually answer the phone and then fall for the fraud that you would give them information that would result in them getting your money."

As with all types of fraud, police recommend not answering the phone and letting it go to voicemail.

Anyone who feels they might be victim of fraud should contact the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.