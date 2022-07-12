Frank Young's family remembers 5-year-old's love of playing, Paw Patrol
During a sombre news conference, the family of Frank Young shared both their sadness and their appreciation for all those who helped search for the five-year-old boy.
Young was found dead in the Carrot River on Saturday, more than two-and-a-half months after the hunt for him began.
"Each and every one of us is very hurt, heartbroken, know that we will not see Frank," said his grandmother, Teresa Whitecap.
Young was reported missing around noon on April 19. He was last seen in the yard of his Red Earth Cree Nation home, though police say he may have been spotted at a local playground around 2:30 p.m.
Whitecap and other family members at the Prince Albert news conference wore orange shirts with a photo of Frank smiling, surrounded by characters from the kids' show Paw Patrol.
"Frank was always eager to go to school and (at home) his favourite was Paw Patrol," Whitecap said.
"So he had some toys with Paw Patrol. He loved playing with his siblings that were staying with him."
Frank Young's grandmother Teresa Whitecap speaks during a July 12, 2022 news conference. (APTN)
An intensive search began immediately after he was reported missing. As the days stretched into weeks, the effort saw hundreds of volunteers take part, helping police and other agencies.
"We thank you so very much for all the things that you've been doing for us for the past 81 days," Whitecap said.
While extensive ground and aerial searches were conducted, in the weeks following his disappearance the search effort focused on a river which runs through the community.
The search had reduced in scope by late June, with local firefighters from Red Earth and nearby Shoal Lake Cree Nation continuing the effort.
They discovered the boy in the river on Saturday.
"We'd like to extend our appreciation, especially to the fire suppression crews from both communities, that stayed right to the end," Shoal Lake Chief Marcel Head said during the news conference.
A poster sharing details of Frank Young's funeral included characters from the show Paw Patrol. (Facebook)
Head said guidance from elders familiar with the river helped in finding the boy.
"Exactly, you know where we were given direction and description of where he might be," Head said.
"Frank's little body surfaced."
While Young lived with his aunt and uncle on Red Earth, his parents are from Shoal Lake.
"Words cannot express the deep sadness we have in both communities and I know we had expectations to have Frank returned home safely," Head said.
Ribbons were tied to a fallen tree at the spot where Frank Young was found. (Facebook/Barb McKay)
Carrot River RCMP Sgt. Richard Tonge said he was contacted soon after Young's body was discovered.
Young's disappearance was never considered an abduction, and Tonge said now that he's been found, there is nothing to suggest otherwise.
"We've discovered no evidence that is suspicious in regards to the death of Frank," Tonge said.
"There was no obvious trauma, Frank's clothing was intact and everything we saw was consistent with Frank being in the river for a considerable period," Tongue said.
He said the investigation will continue in collaboration with the Saskatchewan Coroners Service. An autopsy was scheduled for Tuesday
Young's grandmother said the boy was set to begin Kindergarten this fall.
She described how, on Sunday, she and other elders travelled by boat to the site where he was found.
"There were prayers said at the site, we were given some ribbons," Whitecap said.
The blue and white ribbons were tied to a fallen tree which leans into the river at the site.
"The blue ribbon represented the Paw Patrol colour and the white would have represented the life of Frank, pure white — Frank lead a sinless life," she said.
Over the months following Young's disappearance, donations have flowed into the community to help support the search.
Head said after the boy's funeral the money may be used to erect a monument honouring the boy.
"Sort of a memorial monument for little Frank," Head said.
"Just to remember the little boy."
