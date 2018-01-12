

CTV Saskatoon





A water main break has prompted the closure of Saskatoon’s Frances Morrison library Friday.

The downtown library, on 23rd Street East, is without water or heat because of the break, according to a spokesperson for Saskatoon Public Library.

“We are actively working with community partners to ensure all patrons hoping to use the library as a location to warm up are transported elsewhere,” spokesperson Kirk Sibbald wrote in an email to media.

When the library may reopen is unclear.