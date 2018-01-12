Frances Morrison library closed after water main break
Saskatoon city crews work Friday, Jan. 12, 2018, to repair a water main after a break left the nearby Frances Morrison library without heat and water.
CTV Saskatoon
Published Friday, January 12, 2018 11:46AM CST
A water main break has prompted the closure of Saskatoon’s Frances Morrison library Friday.
The downtown library, on 23rd Street East, is without water or heat because of the break, according to a spokesperson for Saskatoon Public Library.
“We are actively working with community partners to ensure all patrons hoping to use the library as a location to warm up are transported elsewhere,” spokesperson Kirk Sibbald wrote in an email to media.
When the library may reopen is unclear.
More Stories
- Saskatoon man frustrated with Sask. Party robocalls
- Frances Morrison library closed after water main break
- Sask. hits peak flu season 1
- Native Women's Association 'outraged' by upheaval at MMIW inquiry
- If 2017 weather was a downer, you ain't seen nothing yet: Environmental Defence
- Drug charges laid after SUV hits traffic light
- Province names 2018 Saskatchewanderer
- Jury finds nightclub owner Skipp Anderson guilty of sexual assault 1