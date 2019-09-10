

A child was found safe after the car she was in was reportedly stolen from the parking lot at Lawson Heights Mall Tuesday afternoon.

The four-year-old girl was sitting in the backseat of a blue Kia Forte when it was taken, Saskatoon Police Service said in news release.

The vehicle was later found by officers with the child safe inside, police said.

Police were spotted on scene by CTV News searching through the vehicle and conducting interviews nearby in the 100 block of Cree Crescent.