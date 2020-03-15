SASKATOON -- At 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning Police responded to a call of reported suspicious activity in the 3200 block of Mountbatten St.

Officers were notified that there were people dressed in black going from yard to yard and checking vehicles.

Suspects fled on foot when police arrive and two suspects were quickly caught before the SPS Canine unit assisted in locating the other two suspects.

A 15-year-old boy and three 14-year-old boys were taken into police custody and charged with four counts of mischief under $5,000.

One of the boys was also charged with breaching a court order and was arrested on an outstanding warrant.