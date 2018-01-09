Four suspects in custody following stabbing
Published Tuesday, January 9, 2018 6:13AM CST
Four people are in custody after a male was stabbed in Saskatoon Monday night.
Police responded to a report of an injured male just before 8:30 p.m. in the 300 block of Pendygrasse Road. It’s believed the victim had been stabbed and all four suspects fled the area in a vehicle, according to police.
Multiple officers quickly spotted the vehicle. Police say blood was found on the suspects. Two knives and bear mace was also seized as evidence.
A 23-year-old man, 29-year-old man, 31-year-old man and 43-year-old woman are all facing charges of possession of a weapon for a purpose dangerous to the public.
The stab victim was treated and released from hospital.
An assault investigation is ongoing by the Saskatoon police Targeted Enforcement Unit.
