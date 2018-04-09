Four of a dozen people still in hospital after the fatal Humboldt Broncos bus crash remain in critical condition, according to the Saskatchewan Health Authority.

The SHA’s CEO Scott Livingstone and Dr. Mark Wahba, a physician who treated some of the crash patients, held a news conference Monday to provide an update on the conditions of the 12 patients still in hospital and to discuss the response from emergency and health-care workers.

Four others of the 12 are in serious condition and the last four are stable, Wahba said.

Neither he nor Livingstone provided specifics on the patients’ conditions, but both praised the work of emergency crews responding to the crash and of health workers attending to the patients.

“My heart is with my colleagues, physicians, nurses, paramedics, support and administrative staff, the volunteers, all the health-care providers who are working so hard to attend to those who are suffering,” Wahba said, fighting back tears.

He described the response as a “code orange,” which occurs when a large number of patients will be arriving in hospital or in emergency care at the same time.

Wahba was not on scene of the crash, but was in a STARS helicopter that flew directly to Nipawin Hospital.

“I can attest, as a physician who was on scene with STARS, it was truly a team effort, it was a province-wide team effort,” he said.

The Broncos team bus was travelling to Nipawin for a playoff game against the Hawks when it was hit Friday night by a tractor-trailer on Highway 35 near Tisdale.

Fifteen people died in the collision. Fourteen were injured.

Livingstone told media the crash was unlike any event he’s seen in his 30 years in health care.

“It’s unprecedented in our province’s history,” he said.

Preparing emergency responders and health-care workers for such events is not possible. The health authority is now working to offer supports to not only emergency and health staff, but also the community at large.

“There is no training that would help a human being to prepare themselves for a tragedy of this nature, and it’s why you have to focus on that debriefing and those conversations and crisis trauma and social supports after the event occurs,” Livingstone said, before bringing up the 1986 crash in which four Swift Current Broncos died.

“We know a lot more about how to manage these things and how broad the impacts can be across people that were indirectly impacted by this,” he said.

Both he and Wahba also did not answer questions regarding a mix-up identifying one of the crash victims, and a spokesperson redirected the inquiries to Saskatchewan’s Ministry of Justice.

The ministry confirmed earlier in the day a member of the Broncos, Xavier Labelle, previously identified as one of the 15 casualties of the crash was, in fact, alive but that teammate Parker Tobin was dead.

A spokesperson for the ministry, Drew Wilby, addressed the error at a media conference in the morning and apologized to the families for the mistake.

“I want to thank them for their professionalism, I want to thank them for their support and I want to thank them for their understanding. I want to apologize to both of those families on behalf of the chief coroner and the Government of Saskatchewan for the error that was made,” he said.

The mistake came to light on Sunday evening, after a vigil was held in Humboldt.

--- with files from Karyn Mulcahy