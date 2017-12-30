The Canadian government announced 124 new appointments to the Order of Canada, including four from Saskatchewan.

The Order of Canada is a high civilian honour, recognizing Canadians who have made a significant contribution to Canada.

Fred Sasakamoose, the first Indigenous NHL player, was one of the four Saskatchewan residents recognized.

Sasakamoose, from the Ahtahkakoop Cree Nation, was appointed for his contributions in the NHL and giving back to his community through sports.

Harold Orr, a Saskatoon engineer, was recognized for his work in creating energy-efficient homes.

Orr is best known for building the Saskatchewan Conservation House in Regina in 1977. He helped develop the concept of a “passive home” more than 40 years ago.

Karim Nasser, a Saskatoon philanthropist, has been honoured for his work in community development – specifically for supporting health care, education and the arts.

University of Regina President Vianne Timmons was appointed for her work in literacy and leadership in post-secondary education.

“This is a tremendous honour because of what it represents,” Timmons said in a press release.

“My hope is that as an Officer of the Order of Canada, I can continue to advance and promote these ideals for the next generation of Canada’s leaders, on whom we will depend so much in the years to come.”

According to the Governor General, there will be a ceremony for recipients to accept their insignia.