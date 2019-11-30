SASKATOON -- A driver was trapped in a van after the vehicle struck a cement pillar early Saturday morning, police say.

Officers were called to the pedestrian overpass on 22nd Street West near the Shaw Centre around 3:30 a.m.

Police say the vehicle was travelling westbound on 22nd Street West and drove off the road into the cement pillar.

The driver was extracted from the car by the fire crews. Four people in the van were taken to hospital with three sustaining serious injuries and another with minor injuries.

The roadway is open for westbound traffic but some restrictions may be put in place as police continue the investigation.