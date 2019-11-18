SASKATOON -- A 43-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman are facing charges of trafficking in meth, cocaine and gamma hydroxybutyrate (GHB).

On Saturday, investigators conducted a traffic stop of a white GMC Yukon in the 900 block of First Avenue North after witnessing apparent drug trafficking, according to a Saskatoon Police Service news release.

A 43-year-old man and 25-year-old woman were arrested at the scene and the vehicle was seized. Officers located 87.6 grams of cocaine in three baggies, 18.9 grams of methamphetamine, cash and a cell phone, police say.

Investigators then executed a search warrant at a home in the 4000 block of DeGeer Street. A 27-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman were arrested.

Officers located 1.8 grams of methamphetamine, 491 millilitres of GHB, drug paraphernalia, a conducted energy weapon and brass knuckles, police say.

The four people arrested face a total of 14 charges according to police.