Four people apprehended at residence with suspected guns inside
Published Sunday, January 19, 2020 11:12AM CST
SASKATOON -- Police and crisis negotiators were called to a residence in the 100 block of Stillwater Dr. early Sunday morning, believed to have guns inside.
Four people from inside the home were taken into custody.
Traffic was restricted in the area and motorists and pedestrians were asked to avoid the area.
Police say further information will be available as the incident progresses.