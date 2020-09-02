PRINCE ALBERT -- The Prince Albert Child and Youth Mental Health Inpatient Unit closed in June 2020 following the retirement of a child psychiatrist.

In a statement to CTV, Brett Enns, Executive Director Primary Care, Integrated Northern Health said if inpatient admission is required, those patients are being cared for in Saskatoon. Victoria Hospital’s Emergency Department continues to see child and youth mental health patients for immediate care and assessment.

Saskatoon Child Psychiatrist Dr. Tamara Hinz does two week rotation in the child and youth mental health unit in Saskatoon and the Dubios Centre. She finished her rotation September 2 and took to Twitter to detail the impact that the closure in Prince Albert has had on herself and the child psychiatric staff in Saskatoon.

“I was just really struck by how busy and more complex that has made the work in Saskatoon. And feeling a bit stressed and frustrated at times regarding some of the additional complicating factors that it’s brought about.” Hinz told CTV

She said she’s encountered issues around setting-up outpatient care in Prince Albert for patient who can be discharged. And psychiatrists from Saskatoon also have to travel to Prince Albert and the north to provide outpatient care in clinic appoints.

“In the last two weeks, since I’ve been working at the Dubios Centre over half of the kids are from Prince Albert or the north. It’s made our bed capacity a much more significant issue. And at times it’s been hard to find beds for all the kids that need care.” Hinz said.

In a statement to CTV News, Enns said, “Discharge planning and connection with local teams occurs on discharge. Child Psychiatry from Saskatoon is providing support for child and youth outpatient clinics on a weekly basis.”

“There’s often a safety component, those kids who are feeling suicidal or who have attempted suicide, lots of issues with depression, psychosis or bi-polar disorder, substance use and sometimes there’s children with severe behavioral issues, like sever ADHD or autism. Life threatening eating disorders. Those are some of the most common issues we treat in hospital.”

The provincial opposition, NDP Mental Health and Addictions Critic Danielle Chartier said, this is an unacceptable level of care at a time when many communities have declared a youth suicide crisis.

“Prince Albert and the north are already underserved when it comes to mental health and addiction support and closing this unit has a huge impact on young people and their families.” Chartier said.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority is currently looking to fill four child psychiatrist positions in Prince Albert and the transfer of patients to Saskatoon is an interim solution.

The Ministry of Health said various outpatient treatment services for children and youth continue to operate in Prince Albert in the interim such as:

• Individual assessment and treatment

• Autism Spectrum Disorder Services

• Cognitive Disability Strategy

• Grief counseling and annual Healing Hurting Hearts Camp

• School-based counselling services

• Child and youth development clinic

• Decentralized clinics

• Residential Support & Training Consultant

• Clinical consultation

• Child and Youth Group Services for Anxiety and Depression

Chartier said closing the ten inpatient beds in Prince Albert cuts the province’s child inpatient care by one third. She said travelling for services also puts a financial burden on families and makes it more difficult for caregivers and parents to remain close to the children while receiving treatment.

“Particularly around mental health there’s increased challenges being away from your community not having readily available supports because your family has to go even further. Closing a facility for who knows how long,” said Chartier.