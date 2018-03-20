

Four people are facing charges in connection with the 2016 homicide of a man from Saskatchewan’s Kinistino area.

RCMP announced the charges and arrests, in relation to the death of 21-year-old Gilbert McCallum, on Tuesday.

One of the four arrested, a 29-year-old, is accused of first-degree murder. Another, 35, is charged with second-degree murder, according to police. The other two, a 20-year-old and a 22-year-old, are charged with manslaughter with a firearm.

All four are also accused of breaking and entering and committing robbery.

They have been remanded in custody, police said.

McCallum, whose remains were found near Rosthern on June 3, 2016, had been the subject of a missing persons investigation by the Prince Albert police since April 20 of that year.