Saskatoon police are investigating a stabbing that happened Thursday evening.

It happened in the 1100 block of Idylwyld Drive north just before 9:00 p.m. Police located a 31-year-old woman with a stab wound to the back. She was in serious but stable condition, and was taken to Royal University Hospital.

Four people of interest have been arrested and interviewed.

Members of Targeted Enforcement, Forensic Identification and Guns and Gangs are investigating.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.