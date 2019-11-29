PRINCE ALBERT -- Prince Albert police have uncovered information leading them to suspect foul play into the disappearance of 30-year-old Dylan Chretien, according to a news release.

The force did not disclose the information.

Chretien was last seen in Prince Albert on Oct. 27 and has not been heard from since. Chretien’s blue Toyota Tundra was later located in the Nordale area Nov. 1 with no sign of the owner.

Dylan Chretien is described as five-foot-nine and 165 pounds with short, dark, brown hair.

Prince Albert Police is asking anyone with more information to call them at 306-953-4222 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.