Foul play not suspected in sudden death in Saskatoon park

Saskatoon Police
The Saskatchewan Coroners Service has taken carriage of the investigation into the sudden death of a man over the weekend.

According to a Saskatoon police news release, officers responded to a park on the 200 block of Ottawa Avenue South at around 3:15 p.m. on Jan. 20.

A resident had called police to report a body under a tree in the area.

When officers arrived, they confirmed the sudden death of a 52-year-old man in the area.

Foul play is not suspected in the death, according to police.

The Saskatchewan Coroners Service continues to investigate.

