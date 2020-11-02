SASKATOON -- An inmate on remand at the Saskatoon Correctional Centre has died.

On Nov. 2 at around 1:10 a.m., a 28-year-old man was discovered unresponsive in his cell and declared deceased, the Ministry of Corrections and Policing said in a news release.

The Saskatoon Police Service and the provincial coroner’s service have been notified and are investigating, the ministry said. The ministry said it is also conducting an internal investigation.

This death is not related to COVID-19 and foul play is not suspected at this time, according to the ministry.

Next of kin have been notified.