A former Walter Murray high school teacher charged with multiple child sex offences was sentenced Monday to three years in prison.

“I believe it's an appropriate disposition for this offender who has no criminal record and is now facing a significant time in a federal institution,” Crown Prosecutor Lana Morelli said.

Rhett Lundgren was charged with arranging to commit a sexual offence against a child, possession of child pornography and attempting to access child porn in December 2016 following an investigation by the Internet Child Exploitation Unit.

He pleaded guilty in November. During his sentencing hearing court heard that Lundgren, 41, had an online conversation with an undercover officer posing as a pedophile.

During the chat, Lundgren arranged to meet the officer and an eight-year-old girl at a Saskatoon swimming pool. He never showed up for the meeting, but that conversation led police to lay the charge.

Court also heard child pornography was found on his computer and he had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old student in 2009.

Morelli also noted that Lundgren was a teacher in a position of trust and authority.

Both the Crown and defence agreed to the three-year sentence.