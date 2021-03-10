SASKATOON -- A former player for the Saskatoon Valkyries women’s football team has been identified as the person killed in a highway crash Sunday.

On it’s Twitter account, the team said Nichole Lavallee had died following a collision March 7th.

On Sunday, Prince Albert RCMP responded to a crash between an empty fuel truck and a small car on Highway 3 between Weldon and Birch Hills.

The team said Lavallee was on the roster from 2016-2018 and was planning to return in 2021.

“She had an amazing personality that shone through both on and off the football field,” read a message posted on the Valkyries Twitter account.

Lavallee is remembered by the team as someone who was tenacious, tough, athletic, fun and a friend.