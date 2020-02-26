Former Saskatoon nightclub owner Skipp Anderson found not guilty of sexual assault
Published Wednesday, February 26, 2020 10:10AM CST
Skipp Anderson speaks to CTV News in this file photo.
SASKATOON -- After years of court proceedings, a judge has acquitted Skipp Anderson of sexual assault.
Justice Alison Rothery said she “was left with reasonable doubt.”
Anderson was accused of having non-consensual sex with an intoxicated friend on July 10, 2016.
He was found guilty of sexual assault by a jury in 2018, but the conviction was overturned in 2019, prompting the retrial to be ordered.
This is a developing news story. More details to come.