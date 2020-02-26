SASKATOON -- After years of court proceedings, a judge has acquitted Skipp Anderson of sexual assault.

Justice Alison Rothery said she “was left with reasonable doubt.”

Anderson was accused of having non-consensual sex with an intoxicated friend on July 10, 2016.

He was found guilty of sexual assault by a jury in 2018, but the conviction was overturned in 2019, prompting the retrial to be ordered.

This is a developing news story. More details to come.