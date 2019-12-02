SASKATOON -- A former Saskatoon massage therapist, who pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting six women, will learn his sentence today.

Mark Donlevy, 51, is expected to be sentenced at Saskatoon's Court of Queen's Bench Monday morning.

The defence has asked for a sentence of two to three years. The Crown has proposed a sentence of six-and-a-half years.

Donlevy's charges were laid after several women came forward in 2016 and said they were sexually assaulted during massage appointments.

This is a devloping story. More details to come.