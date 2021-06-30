PRINCE ALBERT -- A former Saskatchewan Mountie charged with first-degree murder has been granted bail.

A bail hearing for Bernie Herman took place at Prince Albert Court of Queen’s Bench on Tuesday.

After reserving his decision, Justice G.A. Meschishnick decided Wednesday that Herman could be released from custody.

In May, Prince Albert police charged Herman in the death of 26-year-old Braden Herman. On June 16, Herman pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder.

The accused and the victim knew each other, police said, but they were not related.

The victim’s body was found in a wooded area near Little Red River Park on May 11.

Police said Herman phoned a coworker and “made disturbing comments that he had killed someone” and agreed to go to the coworker’s house, where Herman was arrested.

Herman provided officers with the information need to locate the victim’s body, said police.

A preliminary hearing to determine whether the case will proceed to trial is set for Dec. 13 to 17.