Former Sask. Rattlers player Kenny Ejim has died

A former Saskatchewan Rattlers player has died.

Kenny Ejim died in Bahrain where he was playing with Al-Najma in the Bahrain Premier League, according to a Canadian Elite Basketball League news release.

Ejim played for the Hamilton Honey Badgers last season and with the Rattlers in 2020.

"As a young player from Brampton, Ont. who consistently elevated his career to the next level, Kenny exemplified what our league is about. His hard work and infectious personality motivated his teammates and inspired younger players to pursue their dreams. As much as Kenny derived from the game, he gave back far more," the release said.

"Our sympathy and prayers are with all who knew Kenny as a family member, friend and teammate. He will be greatly missed."

The league shared no other details about Ejim's death