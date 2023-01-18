Former Sask. healing lodge guard convicted of sexual assaults gets a retrial

A former healing lodge guard sentenced for sexual assaults will be given a new trial.

Saskatchewan’s Court of Appeal granted Stanley Dorie’s application to appeal his previous convictions.

“The verdicts returned following his first trial are set aside and a new trial is ordered,” Justices Neal Caldwell, Robert Leurer, and Brian Barrington-Foote wrote.

Dorie was convicted in December 2018 of sexually assaulting two inmates while he worked at the Okimaw Ohci Healing Lodge near Maple Creek.

Court documents indicate the assaults occurred in 2015.

He was sentenced to 15 months for one assault and 12 months for the other. They were to be served concurrently.

The Justices said Dorie had proven there was a “miscarriage of justice” in his case.

“We have concluded that the trial judge was mistaken as to the substance of material aspects of the evidence and those errors played an essential part in the reasoning process resulting in the convictions. As his convictions depended on a misapprehension of the evidence, it follows that Mr. Dorie did not receive a fair trial and that a miscarriage of justice has occurred,” the court decision says.