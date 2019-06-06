A former Saskatchewan physician who was stripped of his medical license is still calling himself a doctor online.

On a YouTube channel called Pinky and the Doc, Josias Furstenberg shares medical information and health advice while wearing a pink hat.

“I’m an MD, qualified in South Africa and here in Canada,” Furstenberg says in his introduction YouTube video.

However, last year Furstenberg was stripped of his medical license and his Prince Albert practice was shut down following 10 charges of unprofessional conduct.

Evidence from his cell phone showed he had sexual relationships with multiple patients, according to the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Saskatchewan.

He also admitted to accessing personal information without consent, sharing photographs of patients and improperly prescribing large quantities of opioids.

Online, Furstenberg refers to himself as Doctor Jof and encourages people to “ask the doctor anything.”

In one video he records himself in the shower to show viewers how adjusting a shower faucet can improve digestion and weight loss.

On Monday, Furstenberg posted a disclaimer that “Dr. Jof does not diagnose, treat or prevent any medical conditions.”

He said his videos are only for educational purposes.

Pinky and the Doc has nearly 60 YouTube subscribers and more than 700 Facebook followers.