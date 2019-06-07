Former Saskatchewan physician Josias Furstenberg says he is happier offering advice through his Youtube channel “Pinky and the Doc: Couch talk with Doctor Jof” than working as a registered medical doctor.

“For the last 10 years I’ve been miserably unhappy practicing in an industry which is more focused on sickness,” Furstenberg told CTV News. “There’s a bigger purpose for me.”

Furstenberg had his medical license revoked in 2018 following 10 charges of unprofessional conduct including having sex with patients and accessing personal information without consent.

Furstenberg claims he is not trying to practice medicine in any way and is not looking for clients. He says if the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Saskatchewan has a problem with his online presence he is “100 per cent willing to work with them” but doesn’t believe he’s doing anything wrong.

“Obviously because of those transgressions it was the right thing to revoke (my medical license),” Furstenberg says. “But I don’t believe I pose a threat to society.”

Furstenberg says he is more effective offering “medical advice” to a broad audience over the internet and is hoping people will have some understanding for his mistakes.

When asked why he calls himself “Doctor Jof” online, Furstenberg says it may have been misleading previously but it shouldn’t be now that he has posted disclaimers on his sites.

“People just read doctor and they assume you are registered, but the fact is that I have the qualification and know what I’m talking about,” Furstenberg says.

A College of Physicians and Surgeons of Saskatchewan spokesperson was not immediately available for comment.