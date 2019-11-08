SASKATOON -- A former manager of a girls AAA minor hockey team is facing a charge of sexual exploitation.

Jamie Engen, 38, managed the Prince Albert Northern Bears, part of the Saskatchewan Female Midget AAA Hockey League.

The charge was laid Oct. 20, Prince Albert police say,

James Mays, technical director of Prince Albert Minor Hockey, told CTV News Engen was released from the team on Oct. 27. The team also informed police of the allegation.

Engen made his first court appearance on Oct. 31, according to Prince Albert Provincial Court.

“I’m glad we’ve been able to handle this and the team has come together and is moving on,” Mays said.

Prince Albert Minor Hockey has a strict vetting process which requires criminal record checks, he said.

Jeff Wiloughby, head coach of the Northern Bears, said the team won’t be commenting further.

Engen served as a board member for Prince Albert Minor Hockey before his role as team manager, Wiloughby said.

The allegations have not been proven in court. Engen’s next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 27.