A former Prince Albert police chief has been chosen to be Edmonton’s top cop.

After a five-month nationwide recruitment process, Dale McFee has been selected to be the new chief of the Edmonton Police Service.

McFee served 26 years in Prince Albert, eight of which as chief.

He left the service in 2012 and has been serving as the Deputy Minister of Corrections and Policing with the province.

McFee has also served as president of the Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police.