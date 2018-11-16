While there is excitement surrounding the three new projects in Prince Albert, former city councillor Martin Ring is concerned the city is rushing into things.

The city won’t have all the money before the projects are expected to be complete.

“[Husky] is not going to do it in one lump sum, it’s going to be done over four years,” Ring said.

“Likewise, maybe the city should be taking the same stance as well.”

$1 million will go to the completion of the Rotary trail, a digital sign to advertise events and information and a new splash park.

Husky Energy has promised a cheque for $250,000 every year for the next four years. The cash is part of the city's compensation for the 2016 Husky oil spill.

Mayor Greg Dionne says there is no need to wait for the cheques to arrive.

“You’re guaranteed the money from Husky, so which project do you want to wait on?”

The mayor says the money will be borrowed from the fiscal stabilization account, which is where surplus money goes after all the bills are paid.

“It’s not a marked reserve,” Dionne told CTV News. “It’s a flexible one and it’s in a very good position.”

But Ring is concerned the city may have a project come up in the next three years that won’t be funded because they will be waiting on the repayment from Husky.

The mayor says the city will have half of the $1 million by the time the projects are complete and he is confident the city will be able to cover the other $500,000 until the rest of Husky’s cash arrives.