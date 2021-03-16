SASKATOON -- Nearly three years after his and the lives of countless others were changed by the Humboldt Broncos bus crash, Kaleb Dahlgren has released his memoir titled Crossroads.

It’s touted as his story of tragedy and resilience as a Humboldt Bronco.

“It was difficult,” Dahlgren, 23 said of the writing process. “There's definitely emotional parts where I had lots of issues putting pen to paper.”

However, the process was cathartic, he said.

“Getting through those tough challenges and opening and being vulnerable too, because I think there's so much strength in being vulnerable and having the courage to open yourself up to hopefully help others,” he said.

The goal of helping others is ultimately what drew Dahlgren to writing the book after turning down such ventures in the past.

Dahlgren says it was a professor at York University, where he’ll graduate this spring, who made something “click” inside him.

“He said ‘If you want to make a change in the world, it starts with you,’” Dahlgren recalls. “I was like ‘I do want to make a change in this world. I have been giving back to so many communities and I want to help out. It was the fact that people were telling me that my story really has made a difference to their life.

“To me that was something that I really didn't take lightly. People have literally told me that I saved their life or that my story changed their perspective.”

The book deals with the effects of the events of April 6, 2018, but Dahlgren says he also delves into the many challenges he’s faced in his life.

“It was started when I was four years old, I was diagnosed with type one diabetes and told that I should not really play hockey competitively and should be careful with what I’m doing,” he said. “Then it kind of morphs into more of my childhood, I lost one of my good buddies on my team, and I also lost my personal trainer, my mentor who I looked up to, and then carries on to almost losing my dad when I was 16.

Hopefully I'm able to show through the story that we can get through these tough times and that anyone who faces challenges in their life such as work, school, relationships, sports, are able to get through it.”

Dahlgren says he’ll donate a portion of the proceeds from the book to STARS Air Ambulance, which he says played a pivotal role on the night of the tragedy.

If that money or increased awareness could save one person’s life, it would mean the world to him, he said.

“There's nothing more powerful than a second chance at life.”