SASAKTOON -- Graysen Cameron, who broke his back in the Humboldt Broncos bus crash two years ago, has committed to play NCAA hockey for Northland College in Wisconsin.

The 20-year-old from Olds, Alta., was captain of the Broncos this past season. Northland College is an NCAA Division 3 school.

Sixteen people died and 13 were injured when a transport truck barrelled through a stop sign and crashed into the Humboldt Broncos team bus April 6, 2018.

Cameron, who also sustained a concussion and an eye injury, underwent surgeries on his back that year.

He spent a season as an assistant coach of the midget Red Deer Optimist Chiefs before returning to the Broncos.

The six-foot winger contributed five goals and eight assists in 46 games in 2019-20.

Cameron played three playoff games before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League playoffs.

"We are beyond excited to announce that our Captain, Graysen Cameron has committed to Northland College," the Broncos said on the team's Twitter account.

"His dedication, work ethic and leadership is above anything you could ever ask for. We are truly honoured to call Graysen a Bronco, and we always will."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 26, 2020.